‘Frozen in her bed:’ 93-year-old woman has no heat in her Bronx building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bronx, New York (WPIX) -- A 93-year-old woman who has no heat in her Bronx building says she is "frozen in her bed."

Some families who live at the Sotomayor Houses say the heat hasn’t been on for weeks. Gladys Parks, 93, says she can’t leave her bed because it’s so cold in her apartment. She is afraid to get sick.

“No one is listening to our complaints,” Parks said. "It's never warm. It's terrible."

Parks has been in bed under three comforters.

Resident Kimberly Abrams said it's terrible.

"Families and seniors are really suffering,” Abrams said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority said: “Our residents deserve safe, warm homes in the winter and our staff is working diligently to repair outages as quickly as possible. Our residents deserve better.”