"I thought the house was going to fall in," McLoud rattled with 3.7 quake

MCLOUD, Okla. – A man says his house was damaged in a recent earthquake in an area that does not see a lot of earthquake activity.

“I was on my way to the kitchen and it actually shook me enough, I thought the house was going to fall in,” said George Jones.

Jones has lived in the McLoud area for nearly 40 years. He says he was surprised to feel an earthquake in 2015 and again on Thursday, which was recorded at 3.7. It left cracks to Jones’ home, including the ceiling and walls, on S. McLoud Road, which joins other damages from earthquakes which he tried to fix himself over the years.

“I shouldn’t be paying earthquake insurance but my insurance company won’t fix the damages unless you have earthquake insurance,” he told News 4.

Jones currently pays about $1,100 on homeowners insurance. Convinced the recent rumbles are the result of fracking, he does not believe he should foot the bill for added expense of earthquake insurance.

The Oklahoma Cooperation Commissioner acts as a regulator for oil and gas companies when it comes to exploration and production. Public information officer Jim Palmer told News 4 most earthquakes in Oklahoma have been in the Arbuckle formation and have been the result in the past of salt water disposal or injection wells; however, that does not appear to be case in McLoud.

As of right now, they’re not sure exactly what caused Thursday’s earthquake.