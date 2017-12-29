Judge refuses to shorten sentence for former trucking CEO

TULSA, Okla. – A judge has refused a request to shorten the prison sentence for a former Tulsa trucking executive who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion.

Doug Pielsticker had asked a federal judge to reduce his 90-month prison term, arguing that changes in federal sentencing guidelines that occurred after his sentencing should be applied retroactively. Pielsticker is the former head of Arrow Trucking Co., which abruptly suspended operations on Dec. 22, 2009, leaving truck drivers stranded across the country.

According to the Tulsa World, a judge this week rejected Pielsticker’s request, saying he did not have the authority to reduce the sentence.

Pielsticker is scheduled to discharge his prison sentence on Aug. 18, 2022.