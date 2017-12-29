Light freezing drizzle, light snow expected over the weekend

OKLAHOMA – Grab those jackets and hold on to them!

Tonight, clouds return along with patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows head to the upper 20s.

Tomorrow, look for cooler air filling in along with more patchy freezing mist and drizzle. Highs will only head to the low 30s Saturday afternoon. Slick spots may develop on roads, however power outages and tree damage is not anticipated.

Light freezing drizzle turns to sleet and snow overnight into Sunday morning before ending midday Sunday. Cool northerly winds bring highs only to the mid 20s Sunday. Sunday night, lows plunge to the lowest numbers in about a year, look for single digits. Wind chill values will be well below zero as we ring in the new year.

Look for teens for highs Monday, and 20s Tuesday along with sunshine.