Mayfield Misses Another Rose Bowl Media Event, Sooners Mum

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield missed a Rose Bowl media event for the third straight day due to an illness, which the Sooners aren't saying much about.

Mayfield did practice with the team while media was present on Friday, but it's not known if he's been participating full speed in all practices.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley said Wednesday Mayfield was feeling under the weather, but Riley won't speak again to the media until Saturday.

OU players and coaches did not want to address Mayfield's practice status, deferring to Riley.

Oklahoma will face Georgia in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Day at 4:00 pm central time.