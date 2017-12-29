New sales tax rate approved by Oklahoma City voters to go into effect in the new year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shoppers in Oklahoma City will soon be paying a little bit more in order to help fund infrastructure and public safety improvements.

Officials say a new sales tax rate takes effect on Jan. 1 in Oklahoma City as collections begin on a permanent 1/4-cent increase to the general fund sales tax.

The new overall city sales tax rate is 4.125 percent, which is slightly more than the current 4 cents per dollar. The increase includes:

2 1/4 cents for the General Fund

1 cent for the temporary Better Streets, Safer City sales tax

3/4 cent for public safety

1/8 cent for the Oklahoma City Zoo.

When shoppers head to the stores, they will be charged 8.625 percent- which breaks down to 4.125 percent for the city sales tax and 4.5 percent for the state government.

In September, Oklahoma City voters approved the Better Streets, Safer City package of bond and sales tax projects. The package includes a 27-month penny sales tax to fund street resurfacing, street enhancements, sidewalks, tails and bike lanes.

The permanent 1/4-cent increase will be invested primarily in the Oklahoma City Police Department and Oklahoma City Fire Department. Officials say the funds will be used to hire 129 additional police officer sand 57 more firefighters.