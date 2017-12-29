× ODOT: Eastbound I-40 narrowed after hole found in bridge

DEL CITY, Okla. – Drivers who are traveling along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route after crews discovered a hole in a bridge.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the eastbound I-40 on-ramp from Sunnylane Rd. is closed.

Also, eastbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Sunnylane Rd. and S.E. 15th St. until 6 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say crews need to repair a 2 foot by 2 foot hole in the bridge over S.E. 15th St.

Drivers can expect major delays and should use an alternate route, such as I-240.