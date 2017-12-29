Oklahoma business owner fights back against attempted robber

LAWTON, Okla. – Les McKenzie, the owner of McKenzie’s Burger Garage, normally carries his gun with him.

Last Thursday morning, something made him leave his gun inside the restaurant as he went to get supplies from his shed.

While in the shed, he felt something press against his back and a man demanded his money and his cell phone.

“I thought it was one of my employees giving me a hard time so I said, ‘I’ll get right on that in just a minute.’ He said, ‘I’m not kidding. I’ve got a gun, I’m going to shoot you.’ I turned around and looked and I had never seen the guy before in my life,” McKenzie told KSWO.

Instead of handing over his wallet, McKenzie hit the man several times, knocking his hand down.

“We started wrestling around and I got him outside and held him down until the police got there,” McKenzie said.

One of McKenzie’s employees heard him yelling for help and called 911.

Police arrested 56-year-old Daniel Carroll for first-degree attempted robbery.

McKenzie later learned that Carroll didn’t have a gun but was armed with a knife. He says he is extremely grateful that something made him leave his gun in his restaurant that day.

“I have no idea why I did but I laid my gun down on the counter that morning. I don’t know why I did, normally I carry my gun out to the shop with me. The Lord has another plan for him. That’s all there is to it. He wouldn’t have survived. I thank God every day I didn’t have to shoot him. I’m glad it came out the way it did because I don’t ever want to have to shoot anybody,” he said.