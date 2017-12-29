Oklahoma Health Care Authority reverses course on provider rate cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY – A state agency that was slated to slash provider rates due to a budget deficit is now postponing those actions.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority had voted to reduce reimbursement rates for its providers. The board approved a 6% reduction for medical care and 1% for nursing facilities.

Carrie Evans, chief financial officer for OHCA, says the rate reductions were due to the revenue Oklahoma Health Care Authority lost from the cigarette tax being ruled unconstitutional and not being fully funded during the Legislative Special Session.

Both reductions in reimbursement rates were scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

However, officials with the agency say that has since changed.

During the second special session, the Oklahoma Legislature passed an additional appropriation that provided $17.7 million to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

“I appreciate the bipartisan and quick support of the Legislature in approving these two measures,” Fallin said in a statement. “Senate Bill 1XX prevents provider rates from being cut next month. This will help ensure Oklahomans have access to doctors and other health care providers through at least the spring.​”

Officials say that money, combined with the funds that were already appropriated to the agency, give them enough funding to continue current operations until April.

On Friday, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board met in special session and voted to reverse the provider rate reductions, which were approved earlier this month and set to go into effect on Jan. 1.

“We are thankful to state leadership for continuing to work toward a solution to protect our providers and the Medicaid program. The OHCA has long held a commitment to our providers to pay rates that ensure access to care for our SoonerCare members. The additional appropriation we received allows us to continue that mission,” said OHCA CEO Becky Pasternik-Ikard.