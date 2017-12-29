× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly committing lewd acts to a 9-year-old

DRUMMOND, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly committing lewd acts to a 9-year-old girl.

The young girl told police that between November 18th and November 25th, Justin Wayne Prentice, 37, had kissed her multiple times and had tried to get her to take chocolate from his mouth using her mouth.

According to the Enid News, the girl also said that Prentice also asked the girl to marry him.

She said the man only “acts this way and tried to get her to do things when her father is not around.”

The girl later told her father what happened and he reported it to police.

When police questioned Prentice about the alleged acts, he admitted to kissing the girl.

According to court documents obtained by the Enid News, Prentice told police he “talked her into it,” and that the kiss “was the first kiss he had in a long time and it made him feel ‘special.’

The affidavit states that Prentice also reportedly told investigators “he has not had a girlfriend in twenty years and ‘it wears on your brain,'” and he also admitted “he liked a portion of the kissing as he was getting more physical attention than he has gotten in the past twenty years.”

According to the affidavit, Prentice told police he asked the girl if she would marry him because “he wanted to make sure that she was interested in getting married before having sex with someone.”

Prentice was arrested and charged with one felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.