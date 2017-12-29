Oklahoma man killed after semi-truck crashes into him

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials say an Oklahoma man was killed after a semi-truck crashed into his vehicle.

On December 28th, around 5:20 p.m., Jerry Barnett, 55, of Wagoner, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi southbound on U.S. 270 when he approached a 4-way stop at State Highway 66 in El Reno.

Clay Conner, 55, of Calumet, was stopped at the 4-way stop, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol accident report.

As Conner entered the intersection, officials say Barnett failed to yield at the intersection and crashed his semi-truck into the driver side Conner’s vehicle.

Conner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating.