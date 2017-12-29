Police: Bystander who was shot during violent home invasion has died

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say a man is dead after being an innocent target in a violent home invasion on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a reported home invasion at the Raindance Apartments, located near N.W. 122nd St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

“Two black males kicked open an apartment door during a home invasion; there were three victims inside the home at the time,” Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The alleged suspects attacked one victim and stole a gun from the apartment, and officials say the chaos attracted the attention of neighbors.

“As the two suspects were leaving, an unrelated victim was coming out of his apartment and that's when one of the suspects for unknown reasons open fire and shot that victim,” said Morgan.

On Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police announced that they arrested 25-year-old Lorenzo Eastland on complaints of possession of a firearm, first-degree burglary, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of robbery with a firearm.

Now, investigators say Eastland will be charged with murder in connection with the crime. Authorities say while Eastland was leaving the victim's apartment, 31-year-old Jason Endres was walking out of his apartment as well. Even though Endres had nothing to do with the crime, police say Eastland shot him in the arm. When paramedics arrived on the scene, Endres said he was struggling to breathe. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. On Friday morning, Oklahoma City police investigators learned that Endres died from his injuries. Authorities say the assault with a deadly weapon charge against Eastland will be amended to first-degree murder. The investigation is still ongoing and one suspect is still on the run. If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.