Police hoping to identify man who may have information about home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are hoping to speak with a man who may know something about a home invasion.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says that they were called to a home near S.W. 48th St. and May Ave. on Dec. 21 following a reported home invasion.
Investigators learned that a man had kicked open the door while four children were home alone.
Officials say the man was last seen driving a black GMC SUV with chrome rims.
On Friday, officers released photos of a man who may have information about the home invasion.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
