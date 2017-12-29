Police hoping to identify man who may have information about home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are hoping to speak with a man who may know something about a home invasion.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says that they were called to a home near S.W. 48th St. and May Ave. on Dec. 21 following a reported home invasion.

Investigators learned that a man had kicked open the door while four children were home alone.

Officials say the man was last seen driving a black GMC SUV with chrome rims.

On Friday, officers released photos of a man who may have information about the home invasion.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.