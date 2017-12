OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is injured after a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police say they received a call about a man laying the street with a gunshot wound in the 7900 block of SE 48th St.

Officials say the man was shot in the back.

He was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are looking for an African American male wearing all black, as well as an African American female wearing a black jacket and blue pants.

Authorities are still investigating.