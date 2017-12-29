Reward offered in 1999 double homicide, Oklahoma girls still missing 

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for credible information on a 1999 double homicide and two missing girls.

On December 30-31, 1999, the bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman were found inside their burned home near Welch. Officials say they were shot and killed before their home was set on fire.

The Freeman’s 16-year-old daughter Ashley and her friend, Lauria Bible, were missing.

Bible, 16, was staying the night at Ashley’s house to celebrate Ashley’s birthday.

Now, authorities are hoping new leads will help them close this 18-year-old cold case.

Investigators say they have interviewed several people who know about the murders and the missing girls.

Recently, Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey provided investigators with previously unknown notes and documents he discovered referencing the two cases left from the previous sheriff’s administration.

“Those notes and documents have proven extremely valuable. The investigation now has a definite course and direction,” a press release stated.

Investigators believe there are more people with information that could help solve the case.

The OSBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for credible information.

A private reward stands at $50,000.

If you know anything, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.