× Thunder Rally Against Bucks, Missed Call Costs OKC Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 22 points to tie the Milwaukee Bucks late in the game, only to lose 97-95 on a basket with just a second to play that should not have counted.

With the game tied at 95 with four seconds left, Milwaukee inbounded the ball to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who drove baseline on OKC’s Josh Huestis, and dunked in Russell Westbrook’s face to give the Bucks a 97-95 lead with just over a second to play.

Replay showed Antetokounmpo stepped on the baseline, but officials didn’t see it and the play is not reviewable by league rules.

A desperation 3-point heave from Westbrook from beyond half court was airballed, and the Thunder’s six-game winning streak had been snapped.

Westbrook had tied the game with four seconds to play on a three-pointer to make it 95-95.

Westbrook finished with 40 points, 14 rebounds, and 9 assists.

OKC never led in the game, however, falling behind 33-11 in the first quarter, before slowly chipping away at the Bucks lead, trimming it to 14 at halftime and to six after three quarters.

The Thunder played without Paul George, who missed the game due to a sore knee.

Carmelo Anthony and Jerami Grant had 12 points each and Raymond Felton added 10.

Steven Adams was held to just 6 points and 7 rebounds.

The Bucks were led by Antetokounmpo’s 23 points.

The Thunder fall to 20-16 on the season and finish their homestand with a New Year’s Eve game against Dallas at 6:00 pm.