Traffic stop leads to arrest of man accused in two armed robberies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a traffic stop led to a man being taken into custody for a pair of armed robberies.

On Dec. 28, police were called to the Circle K gas station, in the 200 block of W. Britton Rd., following an armed robbery.

The clerk told officers that a man got out of a red Ford Expedition with a shotgun and told him, “Just give me the money, man.”

According to the police report, the victim told the man that he was going to give him the money and to just stay calm. At that point, the alleged suspect reportedly told him, “I’m not going to shoot you, bro. You’re a cool guy. Times are hard.”

Later in the day, officers were called to the Payless Thrift Store, located in the 4600 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave., following a reported theft.

Investigators learned that three people walked into the store and placed several items in a cart and left without paying for them.

An employee told police that he tried to follow the alleged suspects and saw them get into a maroon Ford Expedition.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said that he asked one of the men if he was going to pay for the items. At that point, he says the alleged suspect pointed a shotgun at him and said, “Just let it go.”

A traffic stop in the 1200 block of S.W. 29th St. led officers to connect 28-year-old Mikah Wolfe to the crimes.

Authorities arrested Wolfe for two counts of robbery with a firearm.