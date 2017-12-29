× Troopers: 3-month-old killed in distracted driving crash

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say an infant was killed after a distracted driver rear-ended the vehicle he was riding in earlier this week.

Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 28, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to an accident on Hwy 112, just south of Pocola.

Investigators say a Chevy truck and a Chevy Malibu were both heading southbound on Hwy 112 when the Chevy Malibu stopped to make a left turn onto Smith Loop.

According to the trooper’s report, the driver of the Chevy truck was distracted and didn’t see the Malibu stopped in front of him.

At that point, the truck rear-ended the Malibu.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but a 3-month-old child in the Malibu was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, troopers say the little boy died on Friday morning from his injuries.