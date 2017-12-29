Tulsa Amber Alert, shooting suspect arrested

TULSA, Okla. – Police have arrested the man wanted in a connection to an Amber Alert and shooting in Tulsa.

According to KJRH, Tulsa police arrested 40-year-old Jason Jordan Friday afternoon.

Man arrested in connection with Tulsa Amber Alert issued earlier in December https://t.co/ApsXdYmyZG pic.twitter.com/VNlVdVq28k — 2 Works for You (@KJRH2HD) December 29, 2017

It started on December 14 when police issued an Amber Alert for a nine-year-old boy and 20-month-old girl.

Both children were found safe, however, officials were still looking for Jordan.

They say Jordan was at a residence in Tulsa when there was a dispute with another family member.

He reportedly shot a family member twice and then fled the scene with the two children.

Tulsa police told Fox 23 Jordan took the children to his sister’s house, who then took the children to officers at a Quiktrip.