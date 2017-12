TECUMSEH, Okla. – Two people were killed Thursday after a head-on crash in Pottawatomie County.

Around 6:26 p.m., Gloria Sanchez, 37, was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 177 when she attempted to pass in a no-passing zone, troopers stated in the accident report.

Sanchez then struck the vehicle driven by Rosemary Davis, 49, head-on.

Officials say Sanchez was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to the accident report, Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.