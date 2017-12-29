What’s arriving, departing Netflix in January 2018

Love Actually, The Godfather films, Bring It On, and The Shawshank Redemption are just a few of the movies coming to Netflix in January 2018.

If you’re a fan of Mean Girls or the Miss Congeniality films, you have a few days left to watch them before they disappear from the streaming service next month.

Here’s the full list of everything coming and leaving:

ARRIVALS:

Jan. 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones



The Shawshank Redemption



The Truman Show



The Vault



Training Day



Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable



Troy



Wedding Crashers



Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Jan. 5

Before I Wake



Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee



DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1



Rotten

Jan. 6

Episodes: Season 1 – 5

Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down



Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up



Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie



In The Deep

Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold



Rehenes



Unrest

Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club



Katt Williams: Great America



Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show



Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut



Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Jan. 19

Drug Lords: Season 1



Grace and Frankie: Season 4



The Open House



Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

Jan. 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Jan. 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Jan. 25

Acts of Vengeance

Jan. 26

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6



Dirty Money



A Futile and Stupid Gesture



Futile and Stupid Gesture Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!



Llama Llama: Season 1

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

One Day at a Time: Season 2



Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

Jan. 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2



El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3

Jan. 29

The Force

Jan. 30

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2



Death Race: Beyond Anarchy



Retribution: Season 1

Jan. 31

Cars 3

LEAVING

Jan. 1

Chicago



Daddy Day Care



Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood



Dressed to Kill



E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial



Forrest Gump



Four Brothers



Free Willy



Grease



Gremlins



I Am Sam



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year



License to Drive



Made of Honor



Mean Girls



Miss Congeniality



Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous



Mona Lisa Smile



Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction



Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages



Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1



Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2



Police Academy



Pulp Fiction



Requiem for a Dream



Saw



Saw II



Saw III



Saw IV



Saw V



Saw VI



Saw: The Final Chapter



Someone Like You



The Addams Family



The Boy in the Striped Pajamas



The Day the Earth Stood Still



The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel



The Inn of the Sixth Happiness



The Man with One Red Shoe



The Manhattan Project



The Mighty Ducks



The Parent Trap



The Secret Garden



The Switch



Three Coins in the Fountain



White Chicks



Young Mr. Lincoln

Jan. 3

VHS

Jan. 4

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Jan. 5

Fantasia



Fantasia 2000



The Host

Jan. 15

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Jan. 30