What’s arriving, departing Netflix in January 2018

Love Actually, The Godfather films, Bring It On, and The Shawshank Redemption are just a few of the movies coming to Netflix in January 2018.
If you’re a fan of Mean Girls or the Miss Congeniality films, you have a few days left to watch them before they disappear from the streaming service next month.
Here’s the full list of everything coming and leaving:
ARRIVALS:
Jan. 1
- 10,000 B.C.
- 30 Days of Night
- Age Of Shadows
- AlphaGo
- America’s Sweethearts
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Caddyshack
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Defiance
- Definitely, Maybe
- Eastsiders: Season 3
- Furry Vengeance
- Glacé: Season 1
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- King Kong
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- License to Wed
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Lovesick: Season 3
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- National Treasure
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- Stardust
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The First Time
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Italian Job
- The Lovely Bones
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Truman Show
- The Vault
- Training Day
- Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
- Troy
- Wedding Crashers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Jan. 2
- Mustang Island
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Rent
Jan. 5
- Before I Wake
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
- DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1
- Rotten
Jan. 6
- Episodes: Season 1 – 5
Jan. 8
- The Conjuring
Jan. 10
- 47 Meters Down
- Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
- In The Deep
Jan. 14
- Wild Hogs
Jan. 15
- 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
- Rehenes
- Unrest
Jan. 16
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Katt Williams: Great America
- Rita: Season 4
Jan. 17
- Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
- Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
Jan. 18
- Bad Day for the Cut
- Tiempos de guerra: Season 1
Jan. 19
- Drug Lords: Season 1
- Grace and Frankie: Season 4
- The Open House
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1
Jan. 23
- Todd Glass: Act Happy
Jan. 24
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así
Jan. 25
- Acts of Vengeance
Jan. 26
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
- Dirty Money
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
- Llama Llama: Season 1
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar
- One Day at a Time: Season 2
- Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
Jan. 28
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
- El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3
Jan. 29
- The Force
Jan. 30
- Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2
- Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
- Retribution: Season 1
Jan. 31
- Cars 3
LEAVING
Jan. 1
- Chicago
- Daddy Day Care
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Dressed to Kill
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- Free Willy
- Grease
- Gremlins
- I Am Sam
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- License to Drive
- Made of Honor
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
- Police Academy
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- Someone Like You
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
- The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
- The Man with One Red Shoe
- The Manhattan Project
- The Mighty Ducks
- The Parent Trap
- The Secret Garden
- The Switch
- Three Coins in the Fountain
- White Chicks
- Young Mr. Lincoln
Jan. 3
- VHS
Jan. 4
- Lost: Seasons 1-6
Jan. 5
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- The Host
Jan. 15
- Sirens: Seasons 1-2
Jan. 30
- Futurama: Seasons 7-10