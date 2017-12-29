What’s arriving, departing Netflix in January 2018

Wintry weather is coming for the weekend!

Posted 7:14 am, December 29, 2017, by

Love Actually, The Godfather films, Bring It On, and The Shawshank Redemption are just a few of the movies coming to Netflix in January 2018.

If you’re a fan of Mean Girls or the Miss Congeniality films, you have a few days left to watch them before they disappear from the streaming service next month.

Here’s the full list of everything coming and leaving:

ARRIVALS:

Jan. 1

  • 10,000 B.C.
  • 30 Days of Night
  • Age Of Shadows
  • AlphaGo
  • America’s Sweethearts
  • Apollo 13
  • Batman
  • Batman & Robin
  • Batman Begins
  • Batman Forever
  • Batman Returns
  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s
  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Caddyshack
  • Chef & My Fridge: 2017
  • Defiance
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Eastsiders: Season 3
  • Furry Vengeance
  • Glacé: Season 1
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
  • King Kong
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • License to Wed
  • Like Water for Chocolate
  • Love Actually
  • Lovesick: Season 3
  • Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
  • Marie Antoinette
  • Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
  • Midnight in Paris
  • Monsters vs. Aliens
  • National Treasure
  • Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
  • Stardust
  • Strictly Ballroom
  • The Dukes of Hazzard
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose
  • The First Time
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: Part II
  • The Godfather: Part III
  • The Italian Job
  • The Lovely Bones
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Truman Show
  • The Vault
  • Training Day
  • Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
  • Troy
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2

  • Mustang Island
  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • Rent

Jan. 5

  • Before I Wake
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
  • DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1
  • Rotten

Jan. 6

  • Episodes: Season 1 – 5

Jan. 8

  • The Conjuring

Jan. 10

  • 47 Meters Down
  • Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up
  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • In The Deep

Jan. 14

  • Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

  • 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
  • Rehenes
  • Unrest

Jan. 16

  • Dallas Buyers Club
  • Katt Williams: Great America
  • Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17

  • Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
  • Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18

  • Bad Day for the Cut
  • Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Jan. 19

  • Drug Lords: Season 1
  • Grace and Frankie: Season 4
  • The Open House
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

Jan. 23

  • Todd Glass: Act Happy

Jan. 24

  • Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Jan. 25

  • Acts of Vengeance

Jan. 26

  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
  • Dirty Money
  • A Futile and Stupid Gesture
  • Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
  • Llama Llama: Season 1
  • Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar
  • One Day at a Time: Season 2
  • Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

Jan. 28

  • El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
  • El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3

Jan. 29

  • The Force

Jan. 30

  • Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2
  • Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
  • Retribution: Season 1

Jan. 31

  • Cars 3

LEAVING

Jan. 1

  • Chicago
  • Daddy Day Care
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Dressed to Kill
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Forrest Gump
  • Four Brothers
  • Free Willy
  • Grease
  • Gremlins
  • I Am Sam
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
  • License to Drive
  • Made of Honor
  • Mean Girls
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Mona Lisa Smile
  • Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
  • Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
  • Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
  • Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
  • Police Academy
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Requiem for a Dream
  • Saw
  • Saw II
  • Saw III
  • Saw IV
  • Saw V
  • Saw VI
  • Saw: The Final Chapter
  • Someone Like You
  • The Addams Family
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • The Day the Earth Stood Still
  • The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
  • The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
  • The Man with One Red Shoe
  • The Manhattan Project
  • The Mighty Ducks
  • The Parent Trap
  • The Secret Garden
  • The Switch
  • Three Coins in the Fountain
  • White Chicks
  • Young Mr. Lincoln

Jan. 3

  • VHS

Jan. 4

  • Lost: Seasons 1-6

Jan. 5

  • Fantasia
  • Fantasia 2000
  • The Host

Jan. 15

  • Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Jan. 30

  • Futurama: Seasons 7-10