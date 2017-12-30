Baker Mayfield Shows Up at Rose Bowl Media Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After missing three straight days of Rose Bowl media sessions, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield attended the official Media Day on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Mayfield had been absent from the media sessions due to being ill, but after his teammates and coaches continually had to answer questions about his status, he decided it would be best to show up at Media Day and just address the media himself.

Mayfield says he has symptoms like the flu, but doesn't believe it's the actual flu.

He has participated in practices with the Sooners in Los Angeles, but admitted he doesn't have the same energy level.

Oklahoma will face Georgia in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day at 4:00 pm central time in the first College Football Playoff semifinal.