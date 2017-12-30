Bitter temperatures will continue throughout the weekend; watch for slick roadways

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cloudy skies, bitter cold temperatures and freezing drizzle that changes over to snow flurries will dominate the remainder of Saturday.

Actual air temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and teens, with wind chills making it feel like the single digits to below zero!

Not much precipitation is expected to fall, but it doesn’t take much to create very slick roadways, especially on those bridges and overpasses. On Saturday morning, there were multiple reports of accidents and very slick spots across metro roadways.

On Saturday night, freezing mist will change to light snow and flurries. While a dusting is expected, drivers should also be aware of the possibility of slick spots all night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with frigid temperatures in the teens and single digits.

By Sunday, flurries will end in the morning then skies become partly cloudy, windy and bitter cold. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s with the wind making it feel colder!

Sunday night, skies will remain mainly clear, but prepare for frigid temps for the New Year celebrations. Temperatures will be in the teens and single digits with the wind again making it feel colder!

New Years Day will be sunny and very cold with highs in the teens and 20s and lighter winds.