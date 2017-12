MOORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is picking up the pieces following a house fire on Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of S.W. 13th St. in Moore on a fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, heavy smoke and flames could be seen pouring from the home’s roof.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze, but KFOR has not learned the cause of the fire.