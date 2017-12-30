× Firefighters called to large house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a large house fire on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a house fire in the 6500 block of N.W. 113th St.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, authorities say a fire was discovered on the back patio with heavy smoke pouring from the second story.

Fire crews learned that no one was home at the time the fire started.

After fighting the blaze for about 20 minutes, firefighters were forced to pull out of the structure as the fire reached the roof.

At this point, there is no word on what sparked the fire or a damage estimate.