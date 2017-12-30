NBA admits that refs missed out-of-bounds call in Oklahoma City Thunder game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the NBA admit that a missed call may have cost the Oklahoma City Thunder the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Milwaukee Bucks in an attempt to keep their six-game winning streak alive.

Things got off to a rocky start as the Thunder fell behind 33 to 11 in the first quarter.

However, the game wasn’t over and the Thunder slowly chipped away at that lead, going into halftime 14 points down.

After the third quarter, the Bucks led by just six points.

While Oklahoma City never led in the game, the team was able to tie it up with just four seconds left on the clock.

With just seconds to play, Russell Westbrook shot a 3-pointer, tying the game at 95.

With the game tied at 95, Milwaukee inbounded the ball to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who drove baseline on OKC’s Josh Huestis, and dunked in Russell Westbrook’s face to give the Bucks a 97-95 lead with just over a second to play.

Replay showed Antetokounmpo stepped on the baseline, but officials didn’t see it and the play is not reviewable by league rules.

A desperation 3-point heave from Westbrook from beyond half court was airballed, and the Thunder’s six-game winning streak had been snapped.

On Saturday, the NBA released its ‘Officiating Last Two Minute Report.’

In the report, the NBA states that the officials made the incorrect call by not calling Giannis Antetokounmpo out-of-bounds on that last shot.

The Thunder fall to 20-16 on the season and finish their homestand with a New Year’s Eve game against Dallas at 6 p.m.