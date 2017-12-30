Oklahoma Army National Guard announces passing of master sergeant

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma Army National Guard soldier has passed away from a medical condition he suffered while deployed.

According to the Oklahoma National Guard, Master Sgt. Brian Lee Stilwell was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland earlier this month.

Officials say Stilwell was suffering from complications of a medical condition he suffered while deployed in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sadly, he died on Christmas Day.

Officials say Stilwell was with his daughter and family as he passed away.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of Master Sgt. Stilwell,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “His service to the Oklahoma Army National Guard, the state of Oklahoma and our great nation is a testament of his unwavering loyalty and commitment. He will be missed.”

He began his career with the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 1980 as a helicopter mechanic. Throughout his 37-year career, he was in multiple aviation and aviation support units as a Guardsman and a full-time federal technician.