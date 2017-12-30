× Oklahoma Turnpike Authority warning drivers to be aware of ‘black ice’ this winter

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you have to be out on the roads , the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is encouraging drivers to travel carefully during the winter weather.

“It’s important to be prepared when winter weather conditions hit,” said Tim Gatz, OTA executive director. “OTA looks to maintain a safe transportation system for all of Oklahoma’s drivers, so we encourage everyone to stay alert, especially around snow plows and salt trucks.”

When getting out on the road in winter weather, drivers should:

Check road conditions and plan your route before heading out on highways

Stay at least 200 feet behind road-clearing equipment

Allow extra space between vehicles so there is an adequate distance for braking in wet and icy conditions

Be aware of ‘black ice,’ which may make the road appear to be just wet

Be patient and allow extra time to reach your destination.

“We also recommend that all drivers put together a winter weather emergency kit with water, blankets, jumper cables, flashlights and extra batteries,” Gatz said. “You can also stay up-to-date on road conditions and find winter weather travel tips by following our Twitter handle @OKTurnpike and Facebook page. Remember: no trip is worth risking your safety. If you are not comfortable with driving, it can always wait.”

For more information on road conditions, call the OTA road conditions hotline at 1-877-403-7623.