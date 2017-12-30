× Sooners Open Big 12 Play With Another Top 10 Road Win

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team earned their second road win against a top ten team on Saturday, beating 10th-ranked TCU 90-89 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Sooners were led by freshman guard Trae Young, who had 39 points and 14 assists.

Young hit two free throws with 7.9 seconds left to give OU the lead and the winning points.

Kenrich Williams missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds that could have given the Horned Frogs the lead.

Oklahoma started the game on an 11-0 run, then TCU answered with a 10-0 run, and began to take control after that, leading 46-41 at halftime, and building the lead to 13 midway through the second half at 67-54.

The Sooners whittled away at the lead from there, tying the game at 83 on a Kameron McGusty 3-pointer with two and a half minutes to play.

McGusty gave OU the lead with another three-pointer with under 30 seconds to play to make it 88-87.

Williams responded with a jumper to give TCU the 89-88 lead with about 15 seconds to play, before Young was fouled, setting up his tying and go-ahead free throws.

McGusty finished with 22 points, and Christian James was the only other Sooner to score in double figures with 10 points.

The game featured 8 ties and 10 lead changes.

Oklahoma has beaten two top ten teams on the road for the first time in school history, and the Sooners are the first NCAA Division 1 team in at least the last 20 years to get two road wins against top ten teams before the end of December.

Oklahoma improved to 11-1 on the season with their ninth straight win.

Next up for OU is the first round of Bedlam, on Wednesday, January 3, at the Lloyd Noble Center at 8:00 pm.