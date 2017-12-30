Travel discouraged on slick Oklahoma roads
OKLAHOMA—Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating highways and bridges in central and southwestern Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, this morning following early morning winter precipitation.
Drivers in this area should be alert to ice on the roadway, go slow and allow extra time for travel. Motorists are reminded that elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses will become slick before the rest of the roadway.
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call
ODOT’s ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)
or go to www.okroads.org.
For turnpike information, call the
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.
If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.
Out-of-State Road Conditions
Arkansas 800-245-1672 www.idrivearkansas.com
Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org
Kansas 866-511-5368
Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org