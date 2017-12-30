× Travel discouraged on slick Oklahoma roads

OKLAHOMA—Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating highways and bridges in central and southwestern Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, this morning following early morning winter precipitation.

Drivers in this area should be alert to ice on the roadway, go slow and allow extra time for travel. Motorists are reminded that elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses will become slick before the rest of the roadway.

live interactive traffic map

To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call

ODOT’s ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)

or go to www.okroads.org.

For turnpike information, call the

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.

If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.

Out-of-State Road Conditions

Arkansas 800-245-1672 www.idrivearkansas.com

Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org

Kansas 866-511-5368

ksdot.org

Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org