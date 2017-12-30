× What’s ahead in 2018 for Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans will choose a new governor and decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in what will be a busy political season in 2018.

At least a dozen candidates have joined the campaign to become the state’s 28th governor and succeed term-limited Gov. Mary Fallin.

Oklahoma could join 29 other states and the District of Columbia, which have a medical marijuana program that permits physicians to prescribe the drug for cancer patients and others with serious health issues.

The state will also see the culmination of a yearslong campaign to update highly restrictive alcohol laws in 2018, when voter-approved changes will be implemented that allow wine and strong beer to be sold in grocery stores.