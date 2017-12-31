“All you can do is pray,” OU player speaks after being accused of rape

NORMAN, Okla. – An OU football player is speaking out after being accused of rape earlier this month.

Earlier this month, a woman filed a petition for a protective order against 21-year-old Rodney Anderson, claiming that he raped her.

Now, the Sooner running back is speaking out about those allegations.

According to court documents, the woman told officials that all she remembered of that night was kissing Anderson and vomiting. But, on the weekend of Dec. 2, she said she started talking to her friends and remembered that Anderson forced himself on her.

“It came as a surprise to me but you know, I mean, all you can do is pray and that’s what I did. I prayed for myself and I prayed for her and I prayed for everyone involved in that situation,” Anderson said.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn announced that his office would not be pressing charges against Anderson in the case following an investigation into the allegations.

Investigators say that they received information from some of the alleged victim’s friends and text messages that supposedly disproved her story.

Days later, the alleged victim announced that she was dropping the VPO against Anderson.

Anderson says the entire ordeal caught him off guard but he says he never lost his faith.

“I just relied on God throughout this whole thing with my family. They helped me stay focused, and they just kept telling me I had to rely on my faith and my family and the truth is going to come into light. I’ve got that behind me and just concentrate on football,” Anderson said in a news conference for the Rose Bowl.

During a news conference with players, Anderson was asked whether he was worried about how the allegations would affect his reputation in the future.

“I feel like I’ve done a really good job building up my reputation to this point. I feel like I built it on my faith and my family, and so I feel like people who really know me know that, and if you don’t know me, then hopefully you can see it through the people that do,” he said.

Throughout the situation, Anderson’s teammates say they stuck by his side.

“We have Rodney’s back no matter what. He’s a very, very good person, very good character. He’s a very stand-up guy. We’re behind him 100 percent,” Erick Wren said.

