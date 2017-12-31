× Man shot outside Southeast OKC flea market

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot outside a flea market around 2:30 pm Sunday afternoon.

Officers say a man was leaving the Old Paris Flea Market near Southeast 11th and Eastern in a vehicle when two people began shooting at him.

Witnesses gave police multiple vehicle descriptions. Officers are working to get a more precise description of the suspects and vehicle used.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and the lower back. Officers say he was transported to a local hospital with injuries non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story we will continue to update you as we learn more information.