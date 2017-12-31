Gunman kills deputy, wounds 4 other deputies and 2 civilians in shootout near Denver

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A gunman shot and killed a deputy, and injured four other deputies and two civilians at an apartment complex early Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 5:15 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the Copper Canyon Apartments complex at 3404 E. County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, between Colorado and University boulevards.

According to KDVR, a gunman opened fire, hitting five deputies and two civilians. One deputy was confirmed dead and the six others were taken to hospitals.

The gunman was shot and is believed to be dead, the sheriff’s office sadi.

Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree reported receiving three patients with nonlife-threatening injuries. It’s not known if they are law enforcement.

Littleton Adventist Hospital reported receiving four patients. The hospital said it could not say what their conditions are or if they are law enforcement.

Swedish Medical Center in Englewood said it had received no patients.

The sheriff’s office issued a code red for any citizens in the affected area. They have been instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

The incident occurred in Highlands Ranch, about 20 miles south of Denver.

C-470 was closed in both directions between Quebec Street and University Boulevard, and County Line Road was closed from Colorado Boulevard to University Boulevard for the investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol went on accident alert because of the incident.