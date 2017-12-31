× One person killed in two-story fire in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead after a fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 11:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 2700 block of N.E. Success St.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Eventually, the second story collapsed into the backyard.

Neighbors at the scene told fire crews that there was likely someone inside the home.

Firefighters found a deceased male in the second story rubble that collapsed in the backyard.

Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.

Officials say the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.