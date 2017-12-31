“I’m not dying,” Mayfield solely focused on Rose Bowl despite illness

PASADENA, Calif. – The Sooner football team has spent several days preparing for the ‘Granddaddy of Them All,’ but a familiar face has been missing from several of the team events.

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield missed three straight media events with the team earlier this week, and his disappearance did not go unnoticed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

However, his teammates and coaches were keeping their lips sealed on the matter.

"You know, you can address that with Coach Riley. I'm really not able to speak about that topic right now," said Dimitri Flowers.

"You'd have to talk to Coach Riley tomorrow about that. That's not something I want to hit on today,' said Erick Wren.

When OU head coach Lincoln Riley was asked about Mayfield's condition, he simply said that he was confident in his quarterback.

"We're confident in where Baker's at and being ready to play well for us tomorrow," Riley said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Saturday, Mayfield attended a press conference and said that he wanted to come so that his teammates could stop being asked questions about his health.

"There was something going around. A couple of other guys on the team have had it. It's flu-like. I wouldn't say it's the flu, but it's pretty much like that," Mayfield said.

Mayfield said he started feeling ill while he was back home for Christmas.

Right now, he says his biggest issue has been the loss of his voice.

"I would say that I'm as involved in anything football-wise. I've been there for everything we're doing schematically and practice-wise. You know, yeah, like I said, I'd rather be there with my teammates on the events outside of practice. But we have a special team. There's a reason we're in the playoffs, and it's not solely based on me. They're not going to miss a beat without me. We also have a talented guy in Kyler Murray behind me. This team will be fine whether I'm 100 percent or not," Mayfield said.

He stressed that he has been resting in order to prepare for Monday's game, adding that he believes he will be 100 percent ready at kickoff.

"I'm not dying," he said.