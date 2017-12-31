Sooner fans head to the Golden State for the ‘Granddaddy of Them All’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. - In less than 24 hours, the Oklahoma Sooners will be taking on the Georgia Bulldogs for a spot in the national championship.

Before the teams hit the gridiron, fans from both states got to enjoy the festivities put on by the Rose Bowl.

On Sunday, fans headed out to the Rose Bowl Bash to enjoy music, games and food prior to the big game.

"It means everything. I've been a Sooner fan since 1970 and always wanted to come out here," one Sooner fan said.

"This is my first opportunity to come. I'm 67-years-old, I never had this chance before. So I wouldn't have spent this type of money if I didn't think it was the greatest show on earth," another said.

Even a Texas fan in the sea of red said he was rooting for the Sooners.

OU will take on Georgia in the Rose Bowl with kickoff set for 4 p.m.