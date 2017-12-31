Sooners and Georgia Square Off For First Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're two of the most storied football programs of all time and they are preparing to do battle for the very first time.

Oklahoma and Georgia will meet for the first time in the Granddaddy of 'Em All, the Rose Bowl on New Years Day. On the line is a spot in the national championship game against Clemson or Alabama.

The big story of the Rose Bowl thus far has been Baker Mayfield's health. He's suffering from what he calls "flu-like" symptoms, but he says it's not the flu. He added speculation to his availability with an Instagram post on Sunday. That and more in the video above.