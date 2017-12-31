State authorities announce new leads in search of Oklahoma girls missing since 1999

OKLAHOMA – State authorities announced news leads in the search of two Oklahoma girls who have been missing since 1999.

December 30-31, 1999, the bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman were found inside their burned home near Welch.

They were shot and killed before their home was set on fire.

The Freeman’s 16-year-old daughter Ashley and her friend Lauria Bible were missing.

Lauria, 16, was staying the night at Ashley’s house to celebrate Ashley’s birthday.

The Craig County sheriff called OSBI special agents to help investigate.

For years, agents and many other investigators have followed numerous leads, interviewing a multitude of possible witnesses and suspects while searching wells and other possible burial sites.

However, leads gathered this year could be a turning point in the case.

An OSBI agent and District 12 District Attorney’s Office investigator have interviewed several people who possess knowledge about the murders and the missing girls.

Recently, Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey provided investigators with previously unknown notes and documents he discovered referencing the Freeman/Bible case left from the previous sheriff’s administration.

Those notes and documents have proven extremely valuable.

The investigation now has definite course and direction.

Investigators believe there are more people with information that could help solve this case.

OSBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for credible information.

A private reward stands at $50,000. OSBI and the DA investigator are also working to locate and re-interview those previously approached by law enforcement.

Call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov with any information.

Those who have previously provided information are urged to contact OSBI again.