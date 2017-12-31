State troopers: 2 dead in separate crashes in Oklahoma on New Years Eve

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is investigating what caused a pair of crashes that left two people dead. Both crashes happened Sunday morning.

In the first, the patrol said in a preliminary report that 50-year-old Ada resident Jimmy Neel was killed after being dragged and struck by the back axle of a tractor trailer at a private business in Pontotoc County. Troopers say it wasn’t immediately clear why Neel was near the front part of the trailer.

Earlier Sunday morning in Creek County, 28-year-old Douglas J. Harper was pronounced dead at the scene after his SUV drifted off the road, rolled and ejected him.

Authorities said they’re investigating why Harper’s vehicle left the roadway.

The patrol says in its report that Harper wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.