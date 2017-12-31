Stay Weather Aware: Wind Chill Advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday to Noon Monday

WIND CHILL ADVISORY FROM 6PM SUNDAY TO NOON MONDAY

Look for clearing skies this Sunday afternoon with bitter cold temps.

Highs Sunday afternoon teens central and north to 20s far south and southeast.

The north wind will make it feel more like near zero all day!

For Sunday night you can expect clear skies and lighter winds but frigid temps.

Remember a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for tonight!

Temps near 10 by midnight with wind chills near zero.

By Monday morning lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero!

Please take precautions for this very cold weather!

Of course remember your pets!!

On New Years Day look for plenty of sunny skies but continued bitter cold with highs only in the teens and 20s!

A slow warm up will start this week with highs rebounding into the 20s and 30s and maybe even 40s by the end of this week.