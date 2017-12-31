The Latest: Deputy killed, 6 injured after shots fired in Denver suburb

DENVER – Five sheriff’s deputies were shot and one of them killed following a domestic disturbance call in a Denver suburb, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Two civilians also were shot and the suspect is “shot and believed to be dead,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

According to KFOR sister station KDVR, around 5:15 a.m., deputies were called to an apartment complex regarding a domestic violence situation.

When deputies arrived, a gunman opened fire, hitting five deputies and two civilians.

One deputy was confirmed dead and the six others were taken to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

The gunman was shot, is believed to be dead and is “no longer a threat,” the sheriff’s office said.

Residents in the area were ordered to shelter in place.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the injured deputies or civilians, the sheriff’s office tweeted, saying “the scene remains active.” The FBI office in Denver said it is aware of the incident and has offered its full support to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch, about 20 miles south of Denver.

“Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls,” the office tweeted. An emergency shelter has also been set up for those displaced by the massive police response.