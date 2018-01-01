Baker Mayfield brings ‘Pretenders’ sign to Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. – Despite being sidelined earlier this week due to an illness, it seems like one Sooner star is getting motivated for the Rose Bowl.

Earlier this week, OU quarterback Baker Mayfield had to sit out from several team events in California due to an illness.

“There was something going around. A couple of other guys on the team have had it. It’s flu-like. I wouldn’t say it’s the flu, but it’s pretty much like that,” Mayfield said.

Although he may not be fully recovered by Monday’s kickoff, it seems that the passionate player is getting motivated for the big game.

On Sunday, Mayfield was spotted leaving the Rose Bowl after team pictures carrying a sign that read, “Pretenders.”

Baker Mayfield leaves Rose Bowl after team picture with In&Out and "Pretenders" sign in hand #Sooners pic.twitter.com/SLj6p7Am6K — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKayKFOR) January 1, 2018

The sign is a reference to Lee Corso’s remarks on ESPN’s College GameDay earlier this season.