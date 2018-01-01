“Can’t believe it’s over,” Baker Mayfield becomes emotional after loss

PASADENA, Calif. – It was heartbreaking double overtime loss for the Oklahoma Sooners, and an emotional loss for OU senior quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Even before the season started, Mayfield said that he was returning to the University of Oklahoma in order to win a national championship.

However, those dreams were dashed on Monday night following a 54-48 loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

The Heisman trophy winner battled through illness to take on one of the toughest defenses in the nation on Monday night.

“There was something going around. A couple of other guys on the team have had it. It’s flu-like. I wouldn’t say it’s the flu, but it’s pretty much like that,” Mayfield said.

Throughout the first half of the Rose Bowl, Mayfield was superb. In the first half, Mayfield was 13 of 18 for 200 yards and one touchdown.

However, the defense was able to get to him, sacking him a total of seven times throughout the game.

Following the loss, Mayfield remained on the field to talk to players and to seek out Georgia freshman quarterback Jake Fromm.

Despite not having much of a voice, Mayfield became emotional when asked how he was feeling after his final game as a Sooner.

“Can’t believe it’s over. It’s been a wild ride,” Mayfield said, tearing up and looking to his teammates.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley says that the loss was emotional for several players on the team.

“It’s difficult to summarize right now. It’s been a hard run, it’s been a historic run. He’s been a big part of it, as have all these players. I just told them all that I appreciate how much they bought in and had my back all year. I made plenty of mistakes that they kinda helped our team overcome the entire year. Love him, love the rest of these guys. It’s been a hell of a run and one we’ll be proud of for a long, long time and one that’s going to continue to elevate this program to where we finish it the next few years,” said OU head coach Lincoln Riley.