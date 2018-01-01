Halftime breakdown: Sooners lead Bulldogs 31-17 in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. – The Rose Bowl stadium was packed with different shades of red as fans flocked to Pasadena to watch the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners battle for a spot in the national championship.

The Sooners won the coin toss and decided to defer, giving the Bulldogs the ball at their own 25 yard line.

Immediately, freshman quarterback Jake Fromm completed his first pass, moving the chains to the Georgia 49 yard line. After two failed passes and a 3-yard run, the Bulldogs were forced to punt.

On OU’s first possession, Rodney Anderson didn’t gain a single yard after being stopped at the line of scrimmage. Baker Mayfield completed a pass to Dimitri Flowers to move the chains. Immediately, Mayfield fired another bullet to Flowers.

Next, a pass to Mark Andrews was caught for an 8-yard gain and Georgia was called for a facemask, which resulted in a 15 yard penalty. Anderson ran for another 2 yards before Mayfield threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown.

After each team’s first series, OU led 7-0.

Although the Sooners’ offense was running on all cylinders, the OU defense struggled to stop the dual threat of strong running backs and freshman quarterback Jake Fromm on Georgia’s offense.

Immediately after the kickoff, Georgia gained 25 yards with a run from running back Nick Chubb. Chubb ran for another yard before Sony Michel ran for 20 yards. Jake Fromm passed a few short passes to set Georgia up at the 10 yard line. A pass to a wide open Sony Michele tied the game at 7-7.

Baker Mayfield kicked things off with a pass to Marquise Brown, who earned 9 yards after the catch. Running back Rodney Anderson ran for another three yards, earning OU another first down. Following an incomplete pass, Anderson was given the ball again, found a hole and ran for 45 yards. Immediately after the long run, Anderson was given the ball again for 9 yards to the 9 yard line. The Sooners went back to the run again, as Anderson carried for 9 yards for the score. At that point, the Sooners led the Bulldogs 14-7.

On their next possession, Georgia relied on running back Nick Chubb, who ran on several carries. Jake Fromm was able to throw down the field, but completed a 2-yard pass under pressure that was short of the first down. On a fourth down, Georgia attempted a 48-yard field goal, but missed.

The Sooners were given the ball at the 31 yard line and were only able to move it a short distance before the end of the first quarter. The quarter ended with the Sooners leading the Bulldogs 14-7.

Just a few plays into the second quarter, Mayfield gave the ball to Rodney Anderson, who ran for 41 yards to the end zone. The Sooners led 21-7.

On the first play of Georgia’s next possession, Sony Michel ran 75 yards to put the Bulldogs back on the board. The score stood at 21-14.

When the Sooners got the ball back, Baker Mayfield threw a 29-yard pass to Mark Andrews to move the chains. Next, Rodney Anderson ran the ball for a gain of five yards, followed by another run for two yards. On that play, Anderson was shaken up as he was tackled by multiple defenders. On third down at the Georgia 39 yard line, Mayfield kept the ball and ran for 10 yards and a first down. Mayfield threw a pair of incomplete passes to CeeDee Lamb. On third down, Mayfield was under pressure and dumped off a quick pass to Lamb for 14 yards and a first down. With Anderson still out, freshman Trey Sermon stepped into the game as a running back. With seven yards to go from the 12 yard line Mayfield was tangled up and sacked. Despite a 9 yard loss on the play, kicker Austin Seibert was able to end the drive with a 38 yard field goal. The Sooners led 24-14.

Georgia’s Mecole Hardman ran the ball out of the endzone for more than 30 yards, but an illegal block moved ball back to the 20. A pass quickly gained the Bulldogs another first down before D’Andre Swift ran for a two yard gain. As the defense blitzed, Fromm quickly threw a pass but it was broken up and ruled incomplete. On third down, Fromm’s pass to Sony Michel was dropped, making it fourth down.

Following the punt, the Sooners got the ball back at their own 42 yard line. Rodney Anderson went back in the game and earned seven yards. On the next play, BakerMayfield was tripped up in the back field and lost nine yards. Mayfield completed a pass to Marquise Brown, but it was short of the first down marker. Austin Seibert’s punt went 49 yards and bounced out of bounds at the 2 yard line, pinning the Bulldogs deep in their own territory.

On the first play, a hole opened up and a running back made it almost to midfield before being tackled. On the next play, OU’s Steven Parker sacked Jake Fromm. After an incomplete pass, Fromm thew a pass to Sony Michel, but it was short of the first down marker.

On the Sooners’ first drive, Trey Sermon avoided tackles and gained 31 yards. Rodney Anderson was held to just one yard before an incomplete pass by Baker Mayfield. On third down and 9 from the 42 yard line, Mayfield threw a pass to Marquise Brown who gained 25 yards on the play. CeeDee Lamb caught the next pass, putting the Sooners at the seven yard line. After a gain of just three yards on the play, the Sooners were inches short of the first down. Mayfield kept the football and gained the first down at the two yard line. After taking two timeouts, Georgia stopped Dimitri Flowers for a loss of four yards. On a trick play, CeeDee Lamb was running a reverse when he threw a two yard touchdown pass to Baker Mayfield. The Sooners went up 31-14.

A mistake on the kickoff ended up giving the Georgia Bulldogs excellent field position. With one second left on the clock, Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 55-yard field goal to end the quarter. At the end of the half, OU led 31-17.