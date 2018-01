Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY-- If you use the crosstown during your daily commute here is some information you will need.

OG&E crews will be repairing an area under the I-40 Crosstown near Shields beginning January 2.

It will take about three weeks to finish the project.

During that time some sections of the roadway will be narrowed to two lanes at Shields.

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route during that time.

Some options include I-44, I-35 or I-240.

