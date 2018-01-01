“I’m proud as hell to be their coach,” Lincoln Riley address team after loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. -Over 92,000 fans packed into Rose Bowl stadium to watch the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Georgia Bulldogs for a spot in the national championship.

Things started off quickly for the Sooners. On their first possession, the team took the 7-0 lead after Baker Mayfield found Marquise Brown for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

However, Georgia wasn't giving up, tying the game at 7-7 when Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm found a wide open Sony Michel for the score.

Mayfield and company responded when running back Rodney Anderson ran for three straight plays, eventually ending up in the end zone to retake the lead, 14-7.

Just a few plays into the second quarter, Mayfield gave the ball to Rodney Anderson, who ran for 41 yards to the end zone. The Sooners led 21-7.

On the first play of Georgia’s next possession, Sony Michel ran 75 yards to put the Bulldogs back on the board. The score stood at 21-14.

The Sooners went up by 10 points when OU kicker Austin Seibert kicked a 38-yard field goal to set the score at 24-14.

After several plays that didn't result in points, OU head coach Lincoln Riley dug into the playbook and called a unique trick play.

On a trick play, CeeDee Lamb was running a reverse when he threw a two yard touchdown pass to Baker Mayfield. The Sooners went up 31-14.

A botched on-side kick gave the Bulldogs great field position, which led to a 55-yard field goal. At the end of the half, OU led 31-17.

Throughout the third quarter, OU’s defense struggled to find a way to stop Georgia’s running game. At the same time, OU’s offense couldn’t seem to find its rhythm and struggled to move the ball.

On the first play from scrimmage, Georgia's Nick Chubb ran 50 yards to the end zone for the first score of the second half. At that point, OU led 31-24.

After several stops, the Bulldogs scored again when Sony Michele took the ball 38 yards for the touchdown to tie up the game at 31 points a piece.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Baker Mayfield’s pass was intercepted by Dominick Sanders. After a couple of plays, Fromm threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Javon Wims. For the first time in the game, Georgia led the Sooners 38-31.

After getting back the ball, Mayfield threw a touchdown pass 11 yards to Dimitri Flowers to tie the game at 38-38.

On the next series, the OU defense stepped up when California-native Caleb Kelly caused Sony Michel to fumble the football. The football was recovered by Steven Parker for a touchdown, giving the Sooners back the lead 45-38.

A short time later, Georgia scored, tying it up and sending the game into overtime.

After two overtimes, Georgia sealed their fate when a direct snap to Sony Michel sent him into the end zone for the 54-48 win in double overtime.

Following the game, OU head coach Lincoln Riley spoke about the success of his senior class and the team as a whole.

"Senior class has been tremendous. To win three straight Big 12 Championships, be in this College Football Playoff twice, and then especially this year, there's a lot of reasons this team could've turned the wrong direction. The coaching change, the Iowa State loss, all the things they had to battle through. I'm proud as hell to be their coach," he said.