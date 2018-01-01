“It hurts,” OU players discuss season-ending loss to Georgia in Rose Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. - After a historic game for the ages in the Rose Bowl, the Oklahoma Sooners are going home empty-handed.

Despite leading most of the game, OU fell short in double overtime to Georgia, 54-48.

Following the loss, several OU players spoke about the emotional season and what is next for the program.

On Monday evening, quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke about what it means for his Sooner career to come to an end.

“Can’t believe it’s over. It’s been a wild ride,” Mayfield said, tearing up and looking to his teammates.

"It hurts, it hurts very bad. I know I'll look back at that game and say, 'Wow, we should've beaten them, but there is no would've, should've, could've. They won fair and square and this is going to be a nice growing process for our young guys and they're going to see that," said OU defensive back Steven Parker.

"Heck of a football game, you know, being on this side of it, is difficult to describe the disappointment, the hurt that we feel that those guys feel in our locker room right now," said OU coach Lincoln Riley.

Mayfield and Riley say that mistakes were made in the game, but it is too late to try and fix those mistakes now.

"There were a lot of mistakes, which happens in the good games and the bad games, but I know that will be seen, that will be remembered but all I know is that I gave it everything I had and that always what I've been about and tonight wasn't any different," Mayfield added.

"Some of them came in, telling me sorry, and I said, 'Don't tell us you're sorry.' Our team put it on the line. They laid it on the line every snap. We weren't perfect , we did a lot of really good things on both sides of the ball, but sure we weren't perfect. We had some opportunities. Let the game get a little closer there in the third quarter, and that was going to come down one play here or there and it did, but it's been great run," said Riley.