YUKON, Okla.--A mobile home fire broke out early in the morning of New Year’s Day.

It happened in the 16000 block of West Gregory Terrace near Wilshire and Gregory Road.

Luckily the man who lives in the home was not there at the time.

Fire officials say they believe the fire was sparked by a heater the man was using to try and keep his pipes from bursting.

The mobile home is a total loss.