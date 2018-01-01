Oklahoma jail death investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILBURTON, Okla.-- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is looking into the death of an inmate at the Latimer County Jail.

The jail is in Wilburton in southeastern Oklahoma.

The death happened Friday when the inmate asked for a razor and soap to shave.

Moments later, a detention officer reports seeing something on the surveillance camera that he described as 'suspicious movements.'

He went to check on on the inmate in his cell where he says he saw blood and cuts on the inmate's neck and wrist.

The inmate was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are not releasing the name of the inmate at this time.